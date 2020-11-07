https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/sidney-powell-likely-3-vote-total-changed-pre-election-counting-connected-glitchy-software/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Sidney Powell and Tom Fitton joined Lou Dobbs on Friday night to discuss the latest developments in the 2020 election.

Sidney told Lou’s audience about the Hammer and Scorecard software that was used to steal Trump votes in Michigan.

“They need to investigate the likelihood that 3% of the vote total was changed in the pre-election voting ballots that were collected digitally by using the Hammer program and the software program called Scorecard. That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote. It would have gone across the country and it explains a lot of what we’re seeing.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

