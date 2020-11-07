https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/singer-wants-trump-supporters-burnnnnnnnnnn/

If you voted for President Trump, actress and singer Janelle Monae apparently doesn’t think much of you.

A Grammy nominee, she won an MTV Video Music Award and has been called a “Billboard Women in Music Rising Star.” She’s been in the movies “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.”

On Twitter, she called for “every American citizen” who voted for the president to “burnnnnnnnnnn.”

She later deleted the tweet, which featured an image of her raising a middle finger to the camera.

“F— Donald Tromp (sic),” she wrote, “and every American citizen, celebrity, white woman, black man, ETC who supported him burnnnnnnnnnn.”

She called for calm after deleting the tweet.

“Emotions are running HiGH. Placing blame and anger are easy traps to fall into,” she wrote. “Please don’t fall for the bait and the hate. DON’T DO IT. Let’s refocus the energy.”

