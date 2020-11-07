https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suspicious-vehicle-outside-white-house-last-night-major-emergency-response/
Something big going on near the White House in Washington DC
Video: https://t.co/vPDqrk7Yu2 pic.twitter.com/5HRc2ZfPe1
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 7, 2020
Suspicious vehicle outside the White House last night, major emergency response…
#BREAKING: Secret Service and DC Fire are investigating a suspicious vehicle on 15th Street near Pennsylvania Ave. News4 crews saw at least one man in what appeared to be Secret Service custody. Fire crews examining a car now @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vG3QsbfGXW
— Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) November 7, 2020