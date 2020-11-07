https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/these-people-have-nothing-in-their-lives-they-are-racist-and-scared-wapo-piece-suggests-trumpism-is-a-lifestyle-disease/

Philip Kennicott is the art and architecture critic at the Washington Post, and he had a piece Friday entitled, “Trumpism is a lifestyle disease, chronic in America.” It seems he had this revelation “driving through the Virginia countryside reflecting upon the ugly truths Trump made us face.” Way to go Virginia.

The piece is behind a paywall so we don’t know exactly what in rural Virginia elicited such an epiphany, but we do have some hot takes from the comments, like this one pitying the poor Trump supporter:

Probably rural Virginia … venture out of D.C. and look what happens.

