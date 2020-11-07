https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/these-people-have-nothing-in-their-lives-they-are-racist-and-scared-wapo-piece-suggests-trumpism-is-a-lifestyle-disease/

Philip Kennicott is the art and architecture critic at the Washington Post, and he had a piece Friday entitled, “Trumpism is a lifestyle disease, chronic in America.” It seems he had this revelation “driving through the Virginia countryside reflecting upon the ugly truths Trump made us face.” Way to go Virginia.

Perspective: Trumpism is a lifestyle disease, chronic in America https://t.co/zNAkvzpjnt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 7, 2020

The piece is behind a paywall so we don’t know exactly what in rural Virginia elicited such an epiphany, but we do have some hot takes from the comments, like this one pitying the poor Trump supporter:

These people have nothing in their lives. No money and no desire to travel and see the world. They are rasist and scared of venturing away from safety. We have to change this.

Education should be affordable

Families need to go on vacation every year or two

Families need a raise — Lisa Grande (@LisaGrande13) November 7, 2020

That’s a magnificent field of strawmen you’ve set alight. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) November 7, 2020

“Families”? That is a construct of the patriarchy and white supremacy! Somebody put Lisa on the list! — happy savage (@pdak123) November 7, 2020

Haha. You don’t know any, do you? — 🇺🇲 MomsterMel 🇺🇸 (@MomsterMel) November 7, 2020

My family traveled to Europe every summer the last few years (unfortunately not this summer). Not sure where the travel part comes in. Elaborate please? — Beast (@Beast8131) November 7, 2020

I have been to 5 different countries and I voted for trump in 2016… — Bradford Shaffer (@bjshaffer1) November 7, 2020

This college grad making six figures thinks you should shut your ignorant mouth. https://t.co/1frqqoKYrX — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) November 7, 2020

You know what’s awesome about generalizations? Nothing Ever 😂 — Linds, who should be writing 🤪📚 #NaNoWriMo2020 (@perched_soul) November 7, 2020

Wait I thought only the right made sweeping and inaccurate generalizations. — ThePragmatist (@ThePragmatist5) November 7, 2020

I’ve lived and traveled to several continents; I have three graduate degrees and two undergrad degrees; vacation regularly, sometimes international; and I can spell racist. But hey, generalizations are always helpful. — Christian Pilgrim (@ljsheeley3) November 7, 2020

Odd, I’ve lived on four continents and currently live in Barbados….which would be a strange place for a “rasist” (it’s spelled “racist”) to live given the demographics. And yet I support Trump…. — Barbados Badger (@BajanBadger) November 7, 2020

Leave it to the left to generalize and stereotype…while lecturing other not to generalize and stereotype. — Bob Smith (@BobSmit97569207) November 7, 2020

Lol, you don’t have a clue how we live. Just because we don’t think like you. But we travel, go on vacation twice a year, and we make money but could use a raise. We just think giving everyone free stuff is a joke — maskedmarauder (@maskedmarauder4) November 7, 2020

My favorite part of people like you who claim to be tolerant and inclusive, non racist and non discriminatory at all is how you express about people in different circumstances than you.

Conservatives have families, travel and have their own needs and that’s not racist — Laura (@yallsugar) November 7, 2020

I make plenty and have traveled to Japan, Brazil, and Mexico at 24. Still voted Trump and will continue to vote GOP. — Snafu (@K51331085) November 7, 2020

“These people” “We have to change this.” “Families need” Wow! People who think or vote differently than you are not your pet monkeys to be trained. We’re functioning adults with personal autonomy, who simply want to be left alone by people like you. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) November 7, 2020

You could not be more far off in your description of me. — Murder Whorenet (@czechmate88) November 7, 2020

When was the last time you left the country? The city you live in? Your neighborhood? Since Trump announced his candidacy, I’ve left the country 12-15 times. My one wish is to be left alone & not forced to someone’s world view or silenced. You are assuming a lot. — Lesa Carroll (@Absolut_Boston) November 7, 2020

The non-college educated but wealthy Trump voter has been a story for the last 4 years. How’s that degree working out for you, clueless? — TheHombreFromNowhere (@ElSkreletron) November 7, 2020

You are delusional and narrow-minded. I’m certain I’ve traveled to more countries before 40 than you could afford in a lifetime. And racist? You see one country boy with a Trump flag and suddenly we are all that. That is YOU imparting a racist idea on someone. Who’s the racist? — MrsGalt (@MrsDelgado2U) November 7, 2020

Oh my God you have to be a bot there is no way a person could be this ignorant — NateMartinez (@NateMar87342079) November 7, 2020

Nah, experiencing other people and cultures made me even more racist.

No place but in the West can I walk around without fear of being accosted for being a uncovered women,

No place but in the West can I speak against religion or politics without being put in jail. West is best — Kaymakli Blue (@KaymakliBlue) November 7, 2020

Whoa whoa whoa, I’m super racist and I love to travel and see the world. — Lost in the Supermarket (@Richard_Nixxon) November 7, 2020

Love these made up profiles. Thanks Lisa for your obvious lack of research and your unsubstantiated evidence. 🙄 — William Lloyd (@Bill555Z) November 7, 2020

Cool white savior complex. — Sween (@sweenprs) November 7, 2020

Missed me completely. — Vegetable-Elect Badakathcare (@AllanKirkhart) November 7, 2020

So, it’s basically classism and arrogance. The rubes are so far beneath the elite leftists. They really shouldn’t be allowed to exist any more Just say what you mean, you hate filled scumbags — Glaurung. father of dragons (@larrymc48) November 7, 2020

Lawyer here, Linda. We are on day 9 of our vacation. Traveled all over the world. Own two homes. And I know how to spell “racist” you simpleton moron. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) November 7, 2020

Where did you travel that you got so stupid ? — Action INVESTIGATION (@JanWisniewski) November 7, 2020

Probably rural Virginia … venture out of D.C. and look what happens.

