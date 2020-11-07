https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/felt-like-drug-deal-asian-american-ballot-observer-detroit-describes-mysterious-van-dropping-off-61-boxes-ballots-4-video/

FYI – There is much more information to come out of Michigan.

On Wednesday morning we posted this at The Gateway Pundit:

On Tuesday night President Trump was leading significantly in several swing states including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.

Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 200,000 votes and has the lead over President Trump.

200,000 VOTES!

On Wednesday morning a poll watcher in Detroit sent The Gateway Pundit this message.

From our source in Detroit:

Last night at the TCF (formerly Cobo Hall) where absentee ballots for Wayne County (Detroit) are being counted, a Ferrari, a van and a Chrysler 300 (I think) all pulled up into facility (large garage doors) with ballots inside vehicles. All three of them had out of state plates. This is an ANONYMOUS tip. Also, they’re counting military ballots now. I heard around 7k. Every military ballot has to be duplicated (re-written). I don’t know why. This is very concerning. I got the intel from ************ and a GOP Challenger who was here all night. The lawyer says someone took photos of Ferrari and Chrysler.

On Saturday a ballot observer in Detroit (different from our source) went on with NTD News to tell about her experience in the TCF Center on Wednesday morning.

The Asian American ballot observers says a mysterious van full of ballots arrived at 4 AM in the morning.

We have been promised more information on this incident that we hope to report on sometime soon.

Here is this woman’s testimony — translated from Mandarin.

