Three protesters arrested in New York City Wednesday were charged with allegedly assaulting police officers, according to court documents.

Rachel Menard, 23, Elizabeth Barter, 28, and Christine Brown, 23, all face charges related to punching or kicking police officers, the New York Post reported.

Menard allegedly punched NYPD Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes in the face twice as he was arresting William Beaudoin in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Menard was arraigned Thursday on one count of felony second-degree assault and one count of obstructing government administration. She was released without bail.

Barter allegedly ignored several orders to stop blocking a West Village street before shoving an unidentified person, according to the complaint.

When Deputy Inspector Andrew Hillery came to arrest her, she allegedly “kicked him in the leg.” She also had pepper spray dangling from a keychain.

Barter was hit with five misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, attempted assault, and unlawful possession of a noxious material. She was released without bail.

Brown was arraigned on six misdemeanor counts for allegedly interfering with the NYPD’s arrest of others by “placing her body and her bicycle” between them. Brown also allegedly kicked the arresting officer in the shin.

She was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. She, like the other two women, was released without bail.

More than a dozen protesters were arrested Thursday night, a total of 19 people arrested for resorting to violence during a protest, CBS New York reported. On Wednesday night, nearly 60 people were arrested.

