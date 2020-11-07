https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-attorney-manual-recounts-may-necessary-30-states-software-glitch-caught-erasing-6000-votes-donald-trump-just-one-county/

A so-called computer ‘glitch’ fix in one of Michigan’s counties has led to 6,000 votes switching from Joe Biden to President Trump.  The Head of the Republican Party has asked for an additional 47 counties be recounted after the fix since these 47 counties also use the same Dominion software.

A so-called computer glitch has been uncovered in Michigan today and it resulted in swapping 6,000 votes from Joe Biden to President Trump.

Dominion Software is used in 28 US states including ALL OF THE BATTLEGROUND STATES.

The Dominion software “glitch” ONLY took votes from President Trump and Republicans.

Dominion is used in 30 different states.

Dominion is used in EVERY SWING STATE!

☑️Nevada
☑️Arizona
☑️Minnesota
☑️Michigan
☑️Wisconsin
☑️Georgia
☑️Pennsylvania

Via Kyle Becker reported:

On Friday Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow told Sean Hannity that following the news that the flawed Dominion software was stealing votes from President Trump that 30 states may be forced to do hand recounts!

Via Hannity:

