A so-called computer ‘glitch’ fix in one of Michigan’s counties has led to 6,000 votes switching from Joe Biden to President Trump. The Head of the Republican Party has asked for an additional 47 counties be recounted after the fix since these 47 counties also use the same Dominion software.

A so-called computer glitch has been uncovered in Michigan today and it resulted in swapping 6,000 votes from Joe Biden to President Trump.

UPDATE: Michigan’s #AntrimCounty flipped to a win for #DonaldTrump after an election-software glitch was fixed today. Revised totals now show that Trump won by an estimated 2,500 votes. Michigan’s GOP Chairwoman, Laura Cox is calling for 47 other counties in Michigan to… — Scriberr News (@ScriberrNews) November 6, 2020

Dominion Software is used in 28 US states including ALL OF THE BATTLEGROUND STATES.

The Dominion software “glitch” ONLY took votes from President Trump and Republicans.

Dominion is used in 30 different states.

Dominion is used in EVERY SWING STATE!

Via Kyle Becker reported:

The election software system in Michigan that switched 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden is called “Dominion.” It is used in 30 states including: ☑️Nevada

☑️Arizona

☑️Minnesota

☑️Michigan

☑️Wisconsin

☑️Georgia

☑️Pennsylvania Every single major swing state. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. pic.twitter.com/R6s2RnVmEF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

On Friday Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow told Sean Hannity that following the news that the flawed Dominion software was stealing votes from President Trump that 30 states may be forced to do hand recounts!

.@RealDonaldTrump lawyer @JaySekulow: Manual recounts may be required in 30 states after report of computer program “glitch”… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 7, 2020

