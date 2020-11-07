https://menrec.com/trump-campaign-slams-fox-news-director-who-called-arizona-for-biden-a-clinton-voting-biden-donating-democrat/

Anger towards Fox News from Team Trump has boiled over as the President’s campaign issued a statement calling the network’s Decision Desk director Arnon Mishkin “a Clinton-voting, Biden-donating Democrat.”

The Trump campaign has been livid ever since the network called Arizona – many believe prematurely – for Democrat Joe Biden on election night.

It was a call that the New York Times would later admit was “a bold call that instantly changed the tenor of the night.”

In a statement emailed to the media, the Trump campaign declared: “A Democrat operative put his finger on the scale and declared Joe Biden the winner before the votes were counted.”

That operative is Mishkin.

The Trump campaign hits Fox News in new press release, saying a “Clinton-voting, Biden-donating Democrat runs the Fox News Decision Desk.” pic.twitter.com/536IPufGeO — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) November 5, 2020

What Fox News Did to the Trump Campaign is Reprehensible

The President’s team has tried time and again to pressure Fox News into rescinding their call, to no avail.

Several other media outlets have refused to place Arizona in the Biden win column nearly two days later.

“Five major election decision organizations have refused to follow Mishkin’s lead and call the race in Arizona,” the campaign stated.

The director of Fox News’ election decision desk, Arnon Mishkin, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and donated to Obama/Biden in 2008. He’s the one who called Arizona for Biden prematurely. RESCIND! https://t.co/BfAq7TOYdL pic.twitter.com/1LVLj9JQVg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2020

Mishkin adamantly defended his decision, as did Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt.

“The president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes to eliminate that seven-point lead that the former vice president has,” Mishkin insisted. “I’m sorry … we’re not wrong in this particular case.”

Stirewalt added, “The reality is that the margins are too significant, we feel very confident in the call, or otherwise we wouldn’t have made it.”

And now you have Tucker Carlson openly pushing back on Fox News calling Arizona for Biden. “I’m not privy to the math, I’m not certain how, even after the explanation from Chris Stirewalt, how that decision was made… I think our viewers trust us, but people are concerned.” pic.twitter.com/7oizkc0ZFV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020

Were They Right?

But the margins weren’t too significant as evidenced by other networks refusing to follow Fox’s lead.

The Arizona Republic reports, “Trump received almost the exact share he would need to charge back to win Arizona’s 11 electoral votes and potentially reelection.”

While the News-Herald in Arizona said, “Arizona [is] still in play.”

The News-Herald in Arizona knows… ARIZONA IS STILL IN PLAY! @AP @FoxNews must RESCIND their premature call! pic.twitter.com/X9gIdawXCk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2020

The Trump campaign did a little digging and revealed some information which might indicate Mishkin had no business being around a supposedly neutral election coverage team in the first place.

“Mishkin is a registered Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, worked as a Democrat political consultant, and has a long record of donating to Democrats, including the 2008 Obama-Biden campaign,” they wrote.

Ironically, they reference a New York Times article that describes Mishkin as a “nerd” who “could stop [President Trump].”

Mishkin just might have succeeded.

