President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will launch a lawsuit in Pennsylvania to challenge the mail-in ballots that have been counted without Republican poll watchers onsite. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney announced Saturday the lawsuit during a press conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with several Republican poll watchers who were prevented from entering the poll sites or the rights of poll-watching were blocked. A federal lawsuit will be filed on Monday in Pennsylvania and more expected in other states. “We’re going to file a federal lawsuit that will cover here [Philadelphia] and Pittsburgh, and we will have as many witnesses as the court needs. Right now, it could be as many as 90 witnesses,” Giuliani said. Several witnesses joined Giuliani during the press conference, all are local Philadelphia residents. Lisette Tarragano, one of the witnesses, said she was never allowed to enter the polling site along with other five to six Republican poll …

