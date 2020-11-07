http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D7Q4hXMFlbU/

President Trump is continuing to close the gap in battleground Arizona, with Joe Biden’s (D) lead dipping well below 30,000, according to the latest data.

As of Friday night, Biden’s lead in Arizona shrunk to 29,861 as Trump consistently closes the gap while the state continues to tally outstanding ballots. On Friday night, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) said 173,000 ballots remained outstanding, in addition to 47,000 provisional ballots which officials will not tally until next week.

“Of the 173,000 ballots that remain, about 126,000 are non-provisional ballots, Hobbs said,” according to the New York Post. “The majority of those, 92,000, are from Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.”

She expects the non-provisional ballots to be tallied by the weekend’s end.

The Trump campaign has maintained that Fox News called Arizona far too early on election night and remains confident that, in the end, Trump will win the Grand Canyon State.

“This election is not over,” Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

In a statement released by his campaign, Trump emphasized that “this is about the integrity of our entire election process.” A Saturday morning update showed Biden’s lead reducing again, to 27,963: NEWS The president just netted 1,898 votes out of Pinal County, Arizona. Biden’s lead in Arizona stands at 27,963 Maricopa County next…. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

