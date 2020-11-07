http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0cpdwNOAF9s/

President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit on Saturday in the swing state of Arizona, alleging that in-person voters wrongly had their ballots rejected.

The lawsuit details cases in Maricopa County, Arizon, where eligible voters showed up on election day to cast their vote and subsequently had their ballot rejected.

In one case, Mia Barcello said she marked her ballot at an Anthem, Arizona, polling site with an ink pen that permeated through the ballot. When the ballot was fed through a tabulation device, it was rejected, according to the lawsuit.

Barcello said she was told to press a “green button labeled ‘Cast’ on the device but was not told that doing so “likely would cause her selections in all candidate races or ballot proposition affected by the putative overvote or other defect or irregularity to be automatically disqualified and not tabulated.”

“Upon information and belief, a visual inspection of Ms. Barcello’s ballot would confirm that she had not ‘overvoted’ any candidate race or ballot proposition, and that her intended selections could be identified with reasonable certainty,” the lawsuit states.

In other cases, polling observers said they witnessed “numerous instances” of voters having their ballots rejected due to issues with tabulation devices:

Colin T. Willoughby served as a credentialed polling place observer at a voting center in Phoenix on Election Day. Mr. Willoughby observed numerous instances in which a voter would encounter an error notification when attempting to feed his or her ballot into the electronic tabulator. Mr. Willoughby recalled approximately 80 occasions on which the poll worker provided vague or confusing explanations to the voter concerning the reasons for the ballot’s rejection and the consequences of pushing the green button on the tabulator. In approximately forty instances, the poll worker himself or herself depressed the green button. [Emphasis added]

Matt Morgan, general counsel with the Trump campaign, said Maricopa County’s voting machines wrongly “disregarded votes cast by voters in person on election day.”

“Poll workers struggled to operate the new voting machines in Maricopa County, and improperly pressed and told voters to press a green button to override significant errors,” Morgan said.

Already, the Public Interest Legal Foundation has filed a lawsuit in Arizona demanding that ballots rejected as a result of an alleged issue with Sharpie markers be restored. In Nevada, the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit to demand the state stop counting ballots by “not proper voters.”

The lawsuit is asking for manual inspection of these supposed overvoted ballots that were cast by voters in-person on election day. Other voters who had similar issues are being advised by the Trump campaign to file their complaints at DontTouchTheGreenButton.com.

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona.

