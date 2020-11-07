https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-heads-golf-bidens-hopes-become-president-fade-despite-amazing-charisma/

President Trump tweeted this out this morning before he went to play golf.

Of course, Twitter felt the need to censor this tweet by the President of the United States.

They’re doing that a lot lately.

TRENDING: HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — PA, GA, NV, MI, WI, AZ, MN!

President Trump is assured of a victory when all of the real ballots are counted.

Democrats made four major mistakes this year.

1.) They gave their criminal plot away when they acted so nonchalant about their senile candidate who could not fill a parking lot for a rally.

2.) They underestimated President Trump’s massive appeal and did not steal enough votes in their original plan.

3.) They overcompensated with obvious ballot dumps of hundreds of thousands of votes only for Joe Biden.

4.) Now they expect Americans to just take it and shut up about it.

Joe Biden will never be President.

