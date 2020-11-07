https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-biden-should-not-wrongfully-claim-victory-as-biden-predicts-win_3569319.html

President Donald Trump said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not claim victory in the 2020 presidential race as ballots continue to be counted in a number of states.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” Trump wrote on Twitter late Friday.

In another missive, the president said: “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

Hours later, Biden told the nation from Delaware: “We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet but the numbers tell us it’s clear. They tell us a clear and convincing story we’re going to win this race.”

The election results are still not clear because of ongoing ballot counting and a flurry of lawsuits, primarily from Trump’s campaign.

Concerns over tabulations of mail-in ballots has prompted legal action in Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, among other states.

In one key case, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ordered Pennsylvania officials to separate late-arriving ballots, as a legal battle over whether to include them in the final count plays out.

Justice Samuel Alito said he wasn’t told of guidance Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, issued late last month telling counties not to pre-canvass or canvass any mail-in or civilian absentee ballots received between 8 p.m. on Election Day and 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

In an unusual ruling, the state Supreme Court had allowed ballots postmarked by Election Day or without a clear postmark to count, provided they were received by Nov. 6.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 7, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Biden expressed confidence in his position in Pennsylvania, as well as other battleground states that have yet to be called.

“Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty-four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we’re ahead and we’re going to win that state. Twenty-four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we’re ahead but we’re winning in Arizona, winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We’re on track to over 300 electoral votes,” he said.

Not counting Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden has 227 electoral votes. Trump has 214.

Results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are up in the air.

The Epoch Times is not calling the presidential race until all legal challenges are resolved.

