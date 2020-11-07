https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-democrat-biden-election/2020/11/07/id/995924

President Donald Trump says the 2020 presidential election is “far from over.”

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon after several major networks called the race for Democrat Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states,” Trump continued. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

CNN first called the race for Biden, followed by the Associated Press, Fox News and The New York Times, after a victory in Pennsylvania put the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 electoral college votes.

The Keystone State carried 20 electoral college votes.

Trump, who has claimed voter fraud in several battleground states, also accused the news media of covering up the truth and said it was “shocking” that the Biden campaign was OK with counting illegal ballots.

“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access,” he said. “So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

