Democrats, in the privacy of the Philly Convention Center, without ANY GOP inspectors, added OVER ONE MILLION VOTES to Joe Biden’s totals since Wednesday morning!

It took over one million questionable votes for Joe Biden to nullify Trump’s landslide and take the lead by 10,000 votes in Pennsylvania.

And they want you to take it and just shut up about it!

Americans are catching on to these grifters.

TRENDING: HUGE! Corrupted Software Used in Michigan County that Stole 6,000 Votes from Trump — Is Also Used in ALL SWING STATES — PA, GA, NV, MI, WI, AZ, MN!

On Saturday morning President Trump posted a number of tweets this morning challenging the 2020 election results.

Twitter censored them all.

They were not approved thoughts.

The President must learn not to question this openly fraudulent election.

Chris Buskirk has it right. Twitter is using its power to silence ONLY ONE of the candidates in this disputed election.

In an contested, undecided election, Twitter is using it’s monopoly power to silence one of the candidates. That is election interference. It might be a crime. Politics are the arena of dispute. If you think your opponent is wrong,make then just show it & make him look dumb. pic.twitter.com/IxLlJcKpNL — Chris Buskirk (@thechrisbuskirk) November 7, 2020

Here are the President’s tweets

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Georgia using same software with the glitch:

Georgia Counties Using Same Software as Michigan Counties Also Encounter ‘Glitch’ https://t.co/N2KlEOezGi via @BreitbartNews What a total mess this “election” has been! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

People in were screaming STOP THE COUNT

People were screaming STOP THE COUNT & WE DEMAND TRANSPARENCY (As Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms)! https://t.co/CW1tivI45c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Tens of thousands of votes illegally recieved aft 8PM election night

Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

This changed the election result

….This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Bad things happened late the night of the election

….Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

