Several media outlets declared that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election on Saturday. Upon learning the news of Biden being reportedly elected, CNN commentator Van Jones broke down crying on-air.

Biden was said to have enough votes to win Pennsylvania, reportedly giving the former vice president the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Moments after news broke that Biden had allegedly won, Jones had an emotional reaction to contemplating President Donald Trump being removed from the White House in January in favor of Biden and Kamala Harris.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad,” Jones said as he sobbed on the live broadcast. “It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters.”

“And it’s easier for a lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here,” Jones said as tears flowed down his cheek. “If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry about your babies being snatched away or send DREAMers back for no reason. It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.”

“‘I can’t breathe,’ that wasn’t just George Floyd. A lot of people have felt they couldn’t breathe,” the media personality remarked.

“Every day you’re waking up and getting tweets, and you’re going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you,” Jones alleged. “And you’re worried about your kids, and you’re worried about your sister, can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. And you’ve spent so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together.”

“I just want my sons to look at this. It’s easy to do it the cheap way, and get away with stuff. But it comes back around. It comes back around. And this is a good day for this country,” Jones said of the reported election of Biden.

The Trump campaign has said that the race is “far from over” and promised to challenge the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” the Trump campaign said on Saturday.

