CNN's Van Jones spoke through tears Saturday after Joe Biden defeated President Trump in a bitter fight for the White House.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning,” Jones said shortly after news networks and The Associated Press projected Biden would be the 46th president of the United States.

“It’s easier to be a dad,” Jones added while fighting back tears. “It’s easier to tell your kids character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.”

Jones, using tissues to wipe away tears, went on describe what he saw as the broader impact of Biden’s victory.

“If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is going to be happier to have babies snatched away or send Dreamers back for no reason,” he said.

Van Jones was emotional talking about Joe Biden becoming the next President of the United States pic.twitter.com/KaqhSR4sHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

Following Trump’s 2016 victory, Jones asked on the air how he would explain the Trump presidency to his children.

On Saturday, Jones said Biden’s win “is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered. You know ‘I can’t breathe’? That wasn’t just George Floyd. That was a lot of people who felt that they couldn’t breathe.”

Jones recalled the summer protests against racial injustice and police brutality that were sparked by the Minneapolis police killing of Floyd, who said, “I can’t breathe” while an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

“Every day you’re waking up, and you’re getting these tweets, and you just don’t know. And you’re going to the store, and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you,” Jones said. “And you’re worried about your kids, and you’re worried about your sister, and can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her?”

