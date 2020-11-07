https://www.dailywire.com/news/van-jones-weeps-on-cnn-panel-as-network-calls-race-for-biden

CNN contributor and former Obama special adviser Van Jones was moved to tears Saturday upon news that CNN had projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad,” Jones said as he choked up. “It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters.”

“And it’s easier for a lot of people,” Jones continued. “If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry about your babies being snatched away or send DREAMers back for no reason. It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.”

“‘I can’t breathe,’ that wasn’t just George Floyd,” Jones went on. “A lot of people have felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up and getting tweets, and you’re going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you. And you’re worried about your kids, and you’re worried about your sister, can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. And you’ve spent so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together.”

“I just want my sons to look at this,” Jones added. “It’s easy to do it the cheap way, and get away with stuff. But it comes back around. It comes back around. And this is a good day for this country.”

Other major news outlets joined CNN in projecting Biden as president-elect, despite ongoing litigation and allegations from the Trump campaign about chicanery in swing states such as Pennsylvania.

As The Daily Wire reported:

The Associated Press, ABC News, CNN, and NBC News called the 2020 presidential election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday morning after projecting Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania and its 20 votes in the electoral college. By calling Pennsylvania for Biden, the media outlets joined DecisionDeskHQ in putting the Democratic nominee at 273 votes in the electoral college, where 270 votes are needed to secure the presidency when the electors meet in December. The Trump campaign responded to the developments by releasing a statement from President Donald Trump, in which he said the election was “far from over.”

Trump counsel Jenna Ellis maintained that the presidential contest is yet to be determined, telling The Daily Wire in a statement: “Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved.”

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden said in a tweet Saturday. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

