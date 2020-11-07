https://www.rightjournalism.com/video-allegedly-shows-that-joe-biden-gave-his-victory-speech-at-a-rally-of-dozens-empty-cars-and-he-wasnt-even-there/

Opinion

The former Vice President all but claimed victory in the 2020 presidential race, declaring he has won a “thumping” mandate to bring the country together in order to address urgent crises including the alarming acceleration in US COVID-19 cases.

Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud are now considered a serious threat to our Democracy – but the President has pledged to take the fight to the courts. If he wins this legal batlle it will be the biggest win of the Democracy as we know it!

“Democracy works,” Biden said from his Delaware HQ with his running mate Kamala Harris close by.

“Your vote will be counted, I don’t care how they try to stop it, I won’t let it happen.”

But as his speech was aired by most of the mainstream media some guys on the internet did a little research and posted videos where allegedly the Democratic nominee speaks before a “rally” of dozens of empty cars — and he wasn’t even there.

In the videos Biden did not appear on stage, instead, blasting his disingenuous speech onto the screens of this “rally” that was filled with perfectly placed red, white, and blue Jeeps.

The podium on the stage was clearly empty and entirely different from the one he spoke behind.

Videos below:

JOE BIDEN’S FAKE SPEECH EXPOSED! This is insane! The media is clearly covering up Joe Biden’s fake speech! He was not at the lectern, cars were empty, obviously prerecorded and he still stumbled through it!@TheRalphRetort @Andywarski @TheGatorGamer @realbibble @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4MfzJHdYeE — Melcolm X (@RealMelcolmX) November 7, 2020

Umm…wtf is going on here?? You can see he’s not live and that he’s clearly at a different podium! pic.twitter.com/56MOohM9Jj — nobody (@nopenope_jpg) November 7, 2020

A clip from earlier this week shows the exact same type of cars on the exact same place:

This clip was from earlier this week. “They’re all Jeeps!”https://t.co/1qed5DhSKF — Natasha: stopthesteal.us (@Natluvscamping) November 7, 2020

One Twitter user noted that it’s not even the same podium:

Not even the same podium. Are we living in North Korea? What in the world is going on here? pic.twitter.com/qz4q45cV9d — ConservatIveSoCalGal (@DebraJarvis2) November 7, 2020

Below you can view the “original” video from the rally that was aired on the mainstream media:



If these allegations are proven to be real and they seems real to everyone than the media which was there should be dismantled, they covering this scam, and none of the networks or journalists in attendance have called them out.

The Biden campaign haven’t responded to these alegations yet.

Natalie Dagenhardt is an American conservative writer who writes for Right Journalism! Natalie has described herself as a polemicist who likes to “stir up the pot,” and does not “pretend to be impartial or balanced, as broadcasters do,” drawing criticism from the left, and sometimes from the right. As a passionate journalist, she works relentlessly to uncover the corruption happening in Washington. She is a “constitutional conservative”.

