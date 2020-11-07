https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-election-simulation-predicted-much-of-what-were-seeing-chuck-devore_3569030.html

Four weeks ago, Chuck DeVore led a task force of 35 experts across multiple disciplines, wargaming different scenarios for the 2020 US election.

One scenario they looked at was an ambiguous result with several states’ final election results being delayed and subject to intense court fights.

What did the task force find in this scenario? What does this tell us about how the 2020 election might ultimately be decided?

Today we sit down with U.S. Army intelligence officer Chuck DeVore, now in the retired reserve, who is also the vice president of national initiatives at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

