November 7, 2020

(Reuters) – Volkswagen AG’s <VOWG_p.DE> truck unit Traton SE <8TRA.DE> has signed a merger agreement with U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Under deal, Traton will acquire all common shares in Navistar that it does not already own at $44.50 per share, the statement said. Traton already holds about 16.7% stake in Navistar.

Traton last month sweetened its takeover bid for Navistar from $43 per share to $44.50 per share.

