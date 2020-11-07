https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/vote-issue-detected-in-fulton-county-georgia-that-may-significantly-affect-biden-lead-wxia-tv/

DEVELOPING STORY: The Georgia Secretary of State reports that Fulton County has discovered an “issue” with their vote totals.

“I have a monitor and investigators on site,” Brad Raffensperger wrote on Twitter.

Television station WXIA, the NBC affiliate in Atlanta, reports that the development “may significantly affect the current Biden lead in Georgia.”

At this point it’s not clear how many votes are in question or what the issue might be. Click here for WXIA’s coverage.

Fulton has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Fri. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan that work. I have a monitor & investigators onsite. Also sent Dep. SOS as well to oversee the process to make sure to secure the vote and protect all legal votes — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 7, 2020

#BREAKING development that *may* significantly affect the current Biden lead in Georgia. “Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday.”@11AliveNews we don’t know how many ballots are in question, or which way they would change the count. pic.twitter.com/PAL9HmIpqd — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 7, 2020

