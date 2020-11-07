http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5oOGzsZzEhA/

A tweeted video shows a man with a Black Lives Matter flag dancing with an effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump. The man is standing above a crowd of Biden-Harris supporters during a Madison, Wisconsin, protest.

A video tweeted by cinematographer Rebecca Brannon shows a man dancing above a crowd of Biden-Harris supporters on Saturday. He is holding a Black Lives Matter flag in his right hand and a likeness of the severed head of President Trump in the other.

A BLM protester holds effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump while Biden supporters sing “Fu*k Donald Trump” here in Madison, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Z1of4ZcJ7T — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

People in the crowd danced and sang “F*ck Donald Trump” while holding up an extended middle finger.

“Demonic,” Brannon tweeted in another video capturing the dance.

Demonic. Biden supporters & BLM celebrate effigy of President Trump beheaded while singing ‘F*ck Donald Trump’. pic.twitter.com/uex8moxjtD — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

The rally, attended largely by white college-aged women, took place in front of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. “Is this cultural appropriation or…?” Brannon asked.

A large group of white college girls are dancing and gathered for BLM in Madison, Wisconsin. Isn’t this cultural appropriation or…? pic.twitter.com/lT7i3gCiUF — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

