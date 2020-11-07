https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-pretender-in-chief-addresses-nation/
About The Author
Related Posts
Photo of one very smug Lefty fascist professor…
September 12, 2020
The new Sandra Day O’Connor…
October 5, 2020
Evangelicals vs QAnon…
September 17, 2020
Very interesting Biden (and Obama) flashback…
September 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy