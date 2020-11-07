https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/watch-now-join-prayer-righteous-judgment-unflagging-courage-fight/

You’re invited to join a 2020 post-election prayer meeting right now on YouTube.

After President Trump held significant leads in states that appeared to provide him a clear path to victory Tuesday, Joe Biden and the media have declared victory, but President Trump is not conceding. He’ll be in court on Monday.

It’s an election many have called the most important in their lifetime, with the nation sharply divide on issues such as abortion, religious liberty, LGBT activism, relations with Israel, health care and the Supreme Court. The outcome could be existential for our nation.

So WND co-founder Elizabeth Farah has called a prayer meeting at this link.

TRENDING: Singer wants Trump supporters to ‘burnnnnnnnnnn’

The subject: Prayer for righteous judgment and courage for those fighting the battle.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PRAYER MEETING.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

