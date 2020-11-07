https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/watch-trump-campaign-news-conference-lays-fraud-evidence/

(C-SPAN) Shortly after the Associated Press called the 2020 presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden, President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani held a news conference in Philadelphia to cast doubt on the results of the election, focusing on the count in Pennsylvania.

“Philadelphia is a professional place for voter fraud because you have a decrepit Democrat machine that you have had in power for 60 years,” claimed the former Republican mayor of New York City. Campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski and a couple of Philadelphia residents also spoke, alleging they were not given adequate access to observe ballot counting. Mr. Giuliani said “networks don’t get to decide elections” and vowed legal challenges to the vote count.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

