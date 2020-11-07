https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/07/rudy-giuliani-holds-a-press-conference-in-philadelphia/

Earlier this afternoon Rudy Giuliani lead a press conference about claims of ‘voter fraud’ immediately after major news networks called the presidential race in favor of Democrat nominee and potemkin candidate Joe Biden.







.

Simultaneous to the media declaration, a coordinated astroturf effort is underway to push a reconciliation narrative. Meanwhile, the COVID concerns have mysteriously disappeared and those challenging the framed media narrative are purposefully attacked.

Specifically because it is demonstrably evident the election results were manipulated; and specifically because the denial of that evidence requires convincing our nation to ignore their common sense; this is not going to end well… Our nation stands on the brink...

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

