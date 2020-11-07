https://www.dailywire.com/news/we-did-it-joe-kamala-harris-tweets-video-of-phone-call-with-joe-biden-after-media-announces-victory

After several media outlets — from Fox News to CNN — called the election in favor of Joe Biden on Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tweeted a video of herself celebrating with Biden over a phone call.

“We did. We did it Joe,” Harris said. “You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

As the Daily Wire reported, President Donald Trump has not conceded the race and announced on Saturday that he will bring litigation next week to contest the results.

We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.

Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser and attorney for the Trump campaign, also said in a statement to The Daily Wire that the election is not over.

“Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved,” Ellis said.

Meanwhile, Biden has said that he will address the nation on Saturday night.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together,” he continued.

