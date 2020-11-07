https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/nails-used-crucify-jesus/

(LIVE SCIENCE) Two corroded Roman-era iron nails that some have suggested pinned Jesus to the cross appear to have been used in an ancient crucifixion, according to a new study. This research has reignited debate over the origin of the nails.

The new analysis suggests the nails were lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest Caiaphas, who reportedly handed Jesus over to the Romans for execution. Slivers of wood and bone fragments suggest they may have been used in a crucifixion.

Geologist Aryeh Shimron, the lead author of research published in July in the journal Archaeological Discovery, said the link to Caiaphas and the latest evidence did not prove absolutely that the nails were used to crucify Jesus in Jerusalem in A.D. 33, but they strengthened the claim.

