(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – Surprisingly, the state of Nevada is still in play. Though the state went to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden has held the lead in the state since Election Night, Trump supporters have not ruled out a potential victory there yet.

With suspicions of voter fraud in the state circulating, Trump supporters are growing hopeful that corruption will be exposed and the tides will shift in favor of the President.

On Thursday night, Trump supporters gathered outside the Clark County Election Department Thursday in Nevada while votes continued to be counted. Unlike Antifa and Black Lives Matter who cause violence and social unrest, these Americans used a different tactic to express their concerns: prayer.

“We give our hearts to you in the name of Jesus,” a woman was heard saying, praying to God in the hopes that President Trump would pull off a victory in the Silver State, ABC News reported.

Supporters of Pres. Trump knelt in prayer outside the Clark County Election Department in Nevada as votes continue to be tallied nationwide. https://t.co/mScbeAXG99 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Zl8SFgqbWj — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2020

Other supporters decked out in pro-Trump attire and hats knelt outside the election building in individual prayers for the President to close the gap in the state’s tight race.

Joe Biden has been maintaining the lead in the state, though narrowly. Currently, Biden leads with 632,558 (49.8%) votes while President Trump has 609,901 (48%) according to the AP.

As of Friday, there were 190,000 ballots left to be counted according to Nevada Secretary of State, though that number is likely less at the time of this writing. Nearly 90% of the remaining ballots are from Clark County, where Las Vegas is located and also where Biden maintains a 65,000 vote lead. Though President Trump is still in the race, it looks as though the path might be difficult for him to win the state.

There have been allegations of fraud in the state, however. The Trump campaign alleged in a statement on Friday that there “appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast ballots” in the state.

Despite the Trump campaign not giving any further details or providing any evidence of their allegations, a criminal complaint has been filed by the Nevada Republican Party. The complaint alleges that the state had 3,602 cases of voter fraud.

In an election where literally every vote matters, this is very troubling. Allegations have come out of the state that upwards of 6,000 ballots could have been filed by people who no longer have residency status in Nevada. That means ballots were sent out to individuals who Nevada voter rolls still show as registered voters but who have actually left the state and are registered to vote elsewhere.

Obviously, these people cannot vote in Nevada if they no longer live there but whomever received their ballots could have easily filled them out and mailed them in. This is exactly why unsolicited ballots are a major threat to our elections and why President Trump spent months warning about them.

