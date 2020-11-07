https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-chief-of-staff-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as contracted the coronavirus, along with five other White House officials.

The New York Times reported that Meadows told “a small group of White House advisers that he had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a senior administration official said late Friday.” Five other officials, including Nick Trainer, a Trump campaign worker, have also contracted the virus.

The media took the opportunity to knock the White House and President Donald Trump for not being more diligent about wearing face masks, even though face masks only protect others from getting the virus from an infected person and don’t really protect people from getting the virus themselves. Trump is a notorious germaphobe who probably washes his hands more than most people who diligently wear masks, yet he still caught the virus last month.

The media, naturally, spoke to former Obama administration officials to trash Trump and claim he failed to control the coronavirus, even though Democrats haven’t said what they would have done differently or how they would have improved what Trump did.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early October and stated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a few days under supervision.

“Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” White House physician Sean Conley, D.O., said in a statement at the time. “He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.”

Three days later, Trump was released from Walter Reed and returned to the White House.

“He’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria,” Conley said at the time. “He’ll receive another dose of Remdesivir here today, and then we plan to get him home. It’s been more than 72 hours since his last fever—oxygen levels, including ambulatory saturations and his [inaudible] breathing are all normal. Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7.”

In addition to Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other White House aides tested positive for coronavirus around the same time as the president.

On Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also announced he had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies but said he did not know when that meant he had contracted the virus.

As The Daily Wire reported in early October, the media spent Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis spreading conspiracy theories.

“Reporters spent the past few days pushing conspiracy theories that Trump was far sicker than he appeared, that the White House faked the photographs of him working, and went so far as to claim a commonly prescribed drug was dangerous,” The Daily Wire reported.

