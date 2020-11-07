https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dont-want-truth-exposed-trump-campaign-releases-statement-fake-news-declares-senile-joe-winner-fight-goes/

The fake news: Faux FOX, AP, CNN, Alphabet Media Call Race for Biden on Saturday morning despite several states still in dispute.

This was a coordinated attack against the President as he was out golfing on a Saturday morning.

It was an openly transparent effort to push their nonsensical propaganda that Joe Biden won the 2020 election “in a landslide.”

The President also had this to say about the campaign’s strategy:

Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. “So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

