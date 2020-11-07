https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wisconsin-assembly-speaker-robin-vos-directs-committee-review-statewide-election-amid-concerns-massive-midnight-ballot-dump-joe-biden/

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) directed the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections to review the statewide election amid concerns over a massive midnight ballot dump for Joe Biden.

“I am directing the committee to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was administered. With concerns surfacing about mail-In ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted,” Vos said in a prepared statement. “There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities.

“I encourage citizens to volunteer to participate in the recount in their respective communities and take an active role in ensuring fair elections.

“Wisconsin’s election system is one of the best in the country. We have well-trained staff that finished counting the ballots well before most other states. However, we can always look for ways to improve it even more. I hope the committee investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots, as well as the removal of voters from the rolls who no longer live here.”

Recall, President Trump was crushing Joe Biden on election night in Wisconsin when all of a sudden the state stopped counting ballots.

Shortly after Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden early on Tuesday night, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania all stopped counting ballots.

Then all of a sudden a massive ballot dump of over 100,000 ballots in Milwaukee in the dead of the night went 100% to Joe Biden.

Notice the vertical blue line showing the massive ballot dump for Biden:

Of course this is a statistical impossibility but there are also other irregularities in Wisconsin such as the unusually high voter turnout in Milwaukee.

Joe Biden did not carry the down ballot in Wisconsin (and many other key swing states).

In Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia the number of votes for Biden far exceeded the number of votes for the Democrat Senate candidates in these states.

But for President Trump the Republican Senate candidate was very close to the President in votes recorded.

This is typical in Presidential races that the down ticket is often carried by the Presidential candidate.

But for some very odd reason, which even Joe Biden can’t explain, Joe Biden received tens of thousands of more votes than the Democrat Senate candidates.

Of course we know this happened because of Democrat ballot stuffing. The corrupt Marxist machine was hurriedly filling out ballots for Joe Biden in the dead of the night and didn’t have time to fill out the entire ballot.

