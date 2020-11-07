https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/world-champion-boxer-joe-frazier-voted-year-pennsylvania-skipped-campaigning-joe-biden-dead-since-2011/

Joe Frazier voted this year in Pennsylvania.

Frazier is a former heavyweight boxing champion.

Joe Frazier has been dead since 2011.
He was registered to vote in New Jersey.

Rudy Giuliani broke this news this morning in Pennsylvania.

