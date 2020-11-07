https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/world-champion-boxer-joe-frazier-voted-year-pennsylvania-skipped-campaigning-joe-biden-dead-since-2011/

Joe Frazier voted this year in Pennsylvania.

Frazier is a former heavyweight boxing champion.

Joe Frazier has been dead since 2011.

He was registered to vote in New Jersey.

Rudy Giuliani broke this news this morning in Pennsylvania.

Rudy Giuliani claims former world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, who died in 2011, still votes in Philadelphia. (Public records confirm Smokin’ Joe was registered to vote in New Jersey.) pic.twitter.com/K5fgtP1ghC — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) November 7, 2020

