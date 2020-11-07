https://thehill.com/policy/international/524955-world-leaders-congratulate-biden-harris

World leaders on Saturday took to Twitter to congratulate President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE after news outlets officially called the race for the Democratic nominees.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauThe Hill’s Morning Report – Too close to call 2 dead, 5 hurt in Quebec City stabbing Microsoft: Iranian hacking group targeting attendees of major international security conferences MORE wrote that he was “really looking forward to working together and building on” the relationship between the two countries, which Trudeau called “unique on the world stage.”

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

He later shared a full statement on the presidential election, writing, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America.”

“Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies,” Trudeau added. “We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also shared congratulatory messages, writing in a statement, “The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Johnson also congratulated Harris on her “historic achievement.” Harris is the first woman to be elected to the vice presidency as well as the first Black, Indian and Caribbean American woman.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote, “The American public has decided. Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America.”

French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronFamous Paris bookshop that published ‘Ulysses’ pleads for help UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ following attacks in France and Austria Schools in France reopen for first time since teacher killed MORE tweeted a similar message, writing, “The Americans have chosen their President.”

“Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” he added.

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Other leaders, including Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also shared well wishes and hopes to collaborate with the president-elect and vice president-elect once they assume office.

Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy. — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) November 7, 2020

I warmly congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their victory in the U.S. Presidential elections. The EU and the USA are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links. I look forward to working with President-elect Biden. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 7, 2020

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. #Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

I warmly congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Record voter turnout expressed will of the American people for change. Great day for US and Europe, we look forward to working together with new administration to rebuild our partnership. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 7, 2020

Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, tweeted that Biden has been a “true friend of Greece” and welcomed working together and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) November 7, 2020

Major news networks and The Associated Press all called the race for Biden shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a grueling vote count that had the country waiting for a result for days after Tuesday’s vote.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE refused to concede Saturday, claiming in a statement that networks were helping Biden “falsely” pose as the winner and promising to fight the results in court.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in a statement released by his campaign.

Laura Kelly contributed.

