Joe Biden jogged out on the stage tonight in Delaware to declare victory in the 2020 election!

President-elect Joe Biden jogs onto the stage in Wilmington, Delaware to deliver a victory speech. MORE: https://t.co/LjXIGtf4o2 pic.twitter.com/2K1bDPxvVH — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) November 8, 2020

Once again Joe Biden could not even fill a parking lot!

The lot was half-full of cars and only a few hundred people showed up.

And there is no crowd and they can all walk freely around the lot.

Wow!

They want you to believe this is real!

PS: Notice NOT ONE of the so-called credentialed mainstream media outlets will report this!

