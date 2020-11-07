https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa73500e8e815112bc589b4
BREAKING TONIGHT: Project Veritas on Saturday night released video of Bucks County, Pennsylvania Board of Elections Director Tom Freitag confirming spoiled ballots were illegally handled and destroyed…
Authentic has won the Breeders’ Cup Classic, going wire-to-wire for a 2¼-length victory over Improbable that gave trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish at Keeneland…
A new literature review conducted by the Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Group in the United Kingdom found that electronic cigarettes (ECs) are a more effective tool for smoking cessation than nicotine gum…
A St. Louis couple facing felony charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home allege in a lawsuit that a news photographer trespassed to capture an image of the c…