https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-finishes-golf-round-biden-declared-winner-msm-taking-picture-bride-golf-club/

President Trump golfed yesterday when the media announced that they declared Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 Presidential Election. The President looked like he enjoyed his round of golf and then took the time to take a picture with a bride on her wedding day.

Yesterday morning the President went to play golf and during his round, the media declared Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 election. However this didn’t appear to upset the President in the least.

President Trump finishes up his round of golf—which in the middle of, Joe Biden was declared the winner of #Election2020. pic.twitter.com/UEaqFgZmZl — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020

TRENDING: HUGE BREAKING NEWS IN GEORGIA – 132,000 Ballots in Fulton County, Georgia Have Been Identified Which Are Likely Ineligible

After he finished the round on a lovely day, he stopped and took time with a bride and her court. The bride could be heard saying that she couldn’t breath.

After finishing the round, he stopped to take photos with a bride getting married at the club today. pic.twitter.com/0YQGHnVBIE — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020

President Trump had nothing to say about the media’s announcement that they had declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 race.

He didn’t make any comments about the outcome of #Election2020. — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020

This is really going to be fun watching the media have to take back their announcement state by state over the next few weeks. Once the many incidents of fraud are identified and addressed with the courts, the media’s choice for President will be left in the dust.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

