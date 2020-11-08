https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/525015-abrams-says-democratic-senate-candidates-can-absolutely-win-runoff-races

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday that the state’s Democratic Senate candidates can “absolutely” win their runoff races and flip the Senate to Democratic control.

CNN’s Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump loss in Arizona would be ‘John McCain’s last laugh’ Biden, Trump camps hopeful of victory ahead of Election Day MORE noted to Abrams on “State of the Union” that typically runoff races have a lower turnout compared to general elections and President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE won’t be on the top of the ticket to mobilize voters.

But Abrams expressed confidence that Democrats have a chance to win both Senate races in Georgia that have moved to runoff elections.

“I want to push back against this anachronistic notion that we can’t win in Georgia,” she said.

Abrams said the runoff election has two Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, who will be “working together to make certain voters come back.” She added the races will have more support from the Democratic Party due to the stakes of possibly controlling the Senate.

“This is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States,” she said. “Those are two issues that will make certain people will turn out.”

“We know this is gonna be a hard fight,” she said. “It’s gonna be a competitive fight.”

She labeled Ossoff and Warnock “the two men who are going to make certain that Joe Biden Joe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE has the leadership, the support and the congressional mandate that he needs to move this country forward.”

Abrams’s interview comes on the heels of Biden’s projected win of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday.

Democrats will have control in the House and the White House, but the Senate is still up for grabs as Ossoff again faces Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGrueling vote count ends in Biden victory Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Biden slowly expands lead as counting stretches into weekend MORE (R) and Warnock will go against Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGrueling vote count ends in Biden victory Rick Scott running to chair Senate GOP campaign arm How a tied Senate could lead a divided America MORE (R) on Jan. 5.

