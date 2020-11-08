https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/actual-pennsylvania-voters-39-lived-through-the-civil-war-45-were-born-in-the-1800s/

Posted by Kane on November 8, 2020 3:44 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Some of the people who voted in Pennsylvania…

840 were 101 years old or older

39 lived through the Civil War

45 were born in the 1800s

Full story here…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...