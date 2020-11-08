These are some of the people who voted in #PA…

🧟‍♂️840 were 101 years old or older

🧟‍♂️39 lived through the Civil War

🧟‍♂️45 were born in the 1800s

See it here for yourself: https://t.co/HmQixKGFuz

— Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 7, 2020