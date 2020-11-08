https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/actual-pennsylvania-voters-39-lived-through-the-civil-war-45-were-born-in-the-1800s/
These are some of the people who voted in #PA…
🧟♂️840 were 101 years old or older
🧟♂️39 lived through the Civil War
🧟♂️45 were born in the 1800s
See it here for yourself: https://t.co/HmQixKGFuz
— Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 7, 2020
Delaware County officials respond to claims election staff fraudulently filled in ballots https://t.co/rtVrGI1bWv
— FOX 9 (@FOX9) November 7, 2020