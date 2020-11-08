https://www.dailywire.com/news/alex-trebek-dies-of-cancer-at-80

Alex Trebek, the host of the “Jeopardy!” gameshow since 1984, has died.

A “Jeopardy!” spokesperson told TMZ, “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

The TV icon, whose avuncular personality and biting wit made the daily show a must-see for millions of Americans, announced in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He went through chemotherapy after the diagnosis, but said he had no plans to retire.Trebek stayed on as host for another full year and talked openly about “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”

In one statement at the end of a show, Trebek noted that the odds of surviving a second year with pancreatic cancer were just 7%, but said he hoped to be an outlier on that statistic.

He stopped taping his shows on Oct. 29, and “Jeopardy!” said his episodes will air through Dec. 25th.

