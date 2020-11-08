https://pjmedia.com/culture/matt-margolis/2020/11/08/alex-trebek-longtime-host-of-jeopardy-loses-battle-to-pancreatic-cancer-n1131451

Moments ago, ‘Jeopardy!’ announced that Alex Trebek, who has been the host of the much-loved show “Jeopardy!” “passed away peacefully at home early this morning.” He was 80 years old.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek announced in March 2019 that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He continued his hosting duties despite the diagnosis and treatment. He was very open about his battle, and gave updates on his treatment to his fans and in interviews.

“Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad,” he told The New York Times in an interview from July. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

