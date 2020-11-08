http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FZUh8lG4GDA/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called the Democrat Party “incompetent” for not placing progressives in top positions, warning former Vice President Joe Biden that if he does not select far-left people for top positions, the Democrats will lose big in the 2022 midterm elections.

Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Times that she sharply rejected the notion that progressive messaging around the Green New Deal and the Black Lives Matter movement led to the loss of congressional seats this election cycle.

The real problem is that she said Democrats could not run campaigns.

“There’s a reason Barack Obama built an entire national campaign apparatus outside of the Democratic National Committee,” she told the Times. “And there’s a reason that, when he didn’t activate or continue that, we lost House majorities. Because the party — in and of itself — does not have the core competencies, and no amount of money is going to fix that.”

In a Sunday interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Ocasio-Cortez said that no Democrats within her party campaigned on “socialism or defunding the police in this general election.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in the 2018 midterm elections and won re-election in her district by more than 50 points, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democrat presidential primary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

