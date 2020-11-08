https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa89490e8e815112bc59864

Andrew Horval on Gab: ‘Interestingly, we have now arrived to the construction of political opponent lists. Hmm, where have we seen and read about this before? Maybe, the Stalinist Gulag where dissidents were imprisoned in forced labor and death camps. What did this mean for the Church and God’s overall Kingdom? What will it mean when we see such atrocity even within our own nation? It means growth! Blood will be spilled and the Church will grow for the glory of God. It is sad that such circumstances are required to wake up a nation from its wicked and apathetic comatosis; however, history has proven over and over that bloodshed is exactly what is needed to produce the repentance that has been mocked by the American people who have turned to political saviors and not the Savior Jesus Christ the LORD. Our nation and people have mocked God by commercializing His Church. Our nation and people have mocked God with the destruction of the family. Our nation and people have mocked God with the normalization of sexual debauchery. Our nation and people have mocked God with the worship of celebrity and political idols. Finally, our nation and people have mocked God with a refusal to repent. The seriously critical error with this strategy is that God will not be mocked. Galatians 6:7 KJV Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Personal and national repentance has been on my heart for months now because of our national mockery. I have been seeking it, preaching it, and watching for it to reach a national level. While my mind, heart, and soul has benefited; I see our nation has not and now it is time to reap that which has been sown. Now is the time to feel pain and suffering with hope for the repentance that has been mocked in health, wealth, and ease. When and not if this tribulation arrives; remember, they will mean it for evil. But, God will mean it for good. Endure to the end! Death before dishonor! Revelation 12:11 KJV And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death. #GOSPILLED https://anchor.fm/andrewhorval/episodes/Gulag-and-the-Kingdom-em5a2u’

