One of the things that has been amazing to watch in this election cycle, is the presentation on FOX News and the way people are reacting to it.

People who consider themselves fans of the network are not happy with the direction it’s headed it, and are making themselves heard on social media.

For instance, take a look at this tweet from Bret Baier:

And now take a look at some of the reactions:

Hold your breath! 😛 — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) November 8, 2020

Fox betrayed the President and his supporters. Watch your ratings plummet… — Siorac (@de_siorac) November 7, 2020

Nope. Last straw was your argumentative attitude with Newt, especially your statement “we haven’t seen that level of fraud”. You and most of FOX refuse to wait to see if the many allegations of fraud can be proven, instead just dismissing them out of hand. The respect is gone. — Susan F 🇺🇸 (@SMF904) November 8, 2020

I have socks to sort. We don’t watch @FoxNews in this house any more. — William King (@The_Real_Solyad) November 8, 2020

Y’all lost my complete respect. Won’t be watching you ever again. Used to listen to you when i got home from work, but will NEVER, listen to either one of you EVER!!! You may as well be in George Soros pocket book. Sad, so sad. — KH (@KaraDeLeon1) November 8, 2020

Nope. Done with your network. — Attila the Honeybunn (@AttilaSaysMeow) November 8, 2020

Done with Fox. Your network insulted us with Donna Brazil, Juan Williams and Chris Wallace. We will seek other news sources. Very sad. — Arielle (@ariellefunshine) November 8, 2020

That’s just a small sample. There are thousands of replies and they are overwhelmingly negative.

John Nolte of Breitbart wrote about this:

Nolte: Backlash Against Fox News Explodes Once the hysteria over the presidential election recedes, it should be interesting to see what the Fox News Channel’s ratings look like. Online, there is definitely a backlash growing against the disgraced outlet. What should worry Fox above all is that they appear to have forever lost their core viewers, the people who were once the most loyal. You never want to lose your base. Once you lose your base, you’re in serious trouble. The backlash had been brewing for a while but really took off after Chris Wallace’s dreadful and dreadfully biased and dishonest role as moderator in the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Things could look very different for FOX News in the coming weeks.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

