One of the things that has been amazing to watch in this election cycle, is the presentation on FOX News and the way people are reacting to it.

People who consider themselves fans of the network are not happy with the direction it’s headed it, and are making themselves heard on social media.

For instance, take a look at this tweet from Bret Baier:

And now take a look at some of the reactions:

That’s just a small sample. There are thousands of replies and they are overwhelmingly negative.

John Nolte of Breitbart wrote about this:

Nolte: Backlash Against Fox News Explodes

Once the hysteria over the presidential election recedes, it should be interesting to see what the Fox News Channel’s ratings look like. Online, there is definitely a backlash growing against the disgraced outlet.

What should worry Fox above all is that they appear to have forever lost their core viewers, the people who were once the most loyal.

You never want to lose your base. Once you lose your base, you’re in serious trouble.

The backlash had been brewing for a while but really took off after Chris Wallace’s dreadful and dreadfully biased and dishonest role as moderator in the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Things could look very different for FOX News in the coming weeks.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

