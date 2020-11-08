https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/angry-michelle-obama-trashes-trump-voters-supporters-hate-chaos-trump-smashed-hubbys-vote-haul-record/

She’s still not happy.

Michelle Obama tweeted out a string of hateful tweets following Joe Biden’s declared victory by media elites.

Michelle felt it was a good time to trash Trump voters as supporters of “hate” and “chaos.”

President Trump SMASHED Barack Obama’s record vote number!

In 2008 Barack Obama had 69,498,516 votes.

In 2016 President Trump had 62,984,828 votes.

In 2020 President Trump CRUSHED Barack Obama’s record with 70,803,881 votes. (so far)

Trump improved on his 2016 number in 2020 by 12 percent!!

Democrats, GOP elites and FOX News want you to believe Trump lost!

Michelle is truly hateful.

Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

The Post Millennial reported:

In a tweet thread meant to congratulate Joe Biden, Michelle Obama could not help but take the opportunity to criticize Trump voters as, calling the projected Biden win just the “first step” in the fight against their ignorance.

