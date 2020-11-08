https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/11/09/any-hopes-of-journalism-improving-under-biden-already-dashed-abc-news-states-no-candidates-refused-to-concede-like-trump/

As far as journalism is concerned it has been a tough four years for this nation under a Trump administration. Now for us here at Twitchy it has been great, with content pouring in from these imbalanced souls, but for others it has been a slog. Well, if there was a suspicion that they may become less hysterical under the warm glow of a Joe Biden Presidency we have our doubts.

Before most journalists check out for their coming 4-year vacation the razor sharp minds at ABC News have some keen insights as to what we are seeing with the drama in the voting tally.

No presidential candidate in modern history has ever refused to concede. https://t.co/syDqzoQP2l — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2020

Just amazing. Look, we get that it is Sunday, and that most members of the press are hungover from all the fruit seltzers they were slamming back during Biden’s speech, but even an intern fact-checker could have gleaned this intel with a 15 second search – and that is allowing for typos.

Al Gore ring any bells? You people are a disgrace to journalism.#GetBent2020 — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) November 9, 2020

Children run ABC. Gore did not concede. Only 20 years ago. — Mark O. Van Wagoner (@VanWagoner) November 9, 2020

Modern history began in 2001. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) November 9, 2020

Does anyone do fact checking at ABC these days. SCOTUS decision in Gore v Bush on December 12, 2000. Al Gore finally conced December 13. For over a month Gore refused to concede. Trump is entitled to same. — Chaz Parker (@ChasParker1) November 9, 2020

Plus there are state results still in question.

Hold on, what was that detail again? Not only do they have the blind spot at the Alphabet Network, they also act as if Trump is rejecting a decision that has not been handed down.

When did the presidential election get called? That’s what I thought. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 9, 2020

Has the election been called? I don’t think so. — blackmgk1463 (@blackmgk1463) November 9, 2020

Ah the imaginations of the modern news media. They actually imagine that Biden has really won this. Before the courts. Before the recounts. LMAO. This isn’t even close to being over kids — Joel A (@AppyJoel) November 9, 2020

Now in the piece ABC News does get around to mentioning Al Gore, saying that he got around to conceding after 36 days. Not only did Gore not concede for over a month, he contested it all over one state. President Trump has sat back for less than a week since the election, and there are currently five states whose results are not finalized.

There is also another small matter — Hillary Clinton recently declared that Joe Biden should never concede the election if he lost, no matter what. There was no outrage to be found in the press over that statement, for some reason.

Also…speaking of Hillary–

Hillary conceded November 9th by phone call. She never made a public speech conceding. Gore put us through Two recounts and was going on a third before they said enough is enough. He publicly conceded on Dec. 13th. — Elyot 🎸 (@madbaldscotsman) November 9, 2020

So, that counts as a concession, but only sort of, according to ABC.

But then there is probably good reason why a major news network would not have a grasp on recent events.

Well they did say “modern history,” and for them that began in 2016… — BuckeyeYinzer (@BuckeyeYinzer) November 9, 2020

Ah yes, this makes sense now. ANYTHING involving Trump must be a first ever scenario. After all, we learned that lesson regarding the kids in cages.

