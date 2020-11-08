https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-im-doing-everything-to-win-georgia-for-democrats-so-we-dont-have-to-negotiate-with-republicans

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that she is going to be doing everything that she can to make sure Democrats win the two Senate races that have gone to a runoff in Georgia so that Democrats will have a majority in the Senate and won’t have to “negotiate” with Republicans.

“As of now, however, it looks as though Republicans, at least until January, will hold control of the Senate,” Tapper said. “That’s going to complicate your desire and the desire of other progressives for bold, sweeping, progressive legislation.”

“I mean, theoretically, you can pass anything you want in the House, but it doesn’t matter if it goes to die in the Senate,” he continued. “How are you going to negotiate that? Are you going to work with more moderate Senate Republicans to try to pass something in the House that can get through the Senate?”

“Well, I’m going to be spending my next couple of months doing everything that I can to extend help and offer support to the work of fantastic leaders that we just heard from, like Stacey Abrams, to make sure that we don’t have a Republican Senate majority, that we win these races in Georgia, that we secure a Democratic Senate majority, so that we don’t have to negotiate in that way,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “And so these Senate runoff races, they’re on January 5, I believe. And it’s — that is right around the time that we will be preparing to swear in now president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “And I think it’s really important that we all work very hard to give them a Democratic Senate as well.”

