(ZERO HEDGE) — Just hours after the mainstream media has anointed Joe Biden as President-Elect, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to be having some type of meltdown. With Trump on his way out of office, AOC has turned her ire against a new cause: Democrats that aren’t moving far enough to the left.

Perhaps indifferent about the fact that the Presidential election seems to have swung in her favor since there was no “blue wave”, AOC said this weekend that Democrats who lost House seats “relied too heavily on outdated Democratic National Committee campaign tactics,” according to Fox News.

She called those who lost seats “sitting ducks” and refuted the claim that some Democrats thought the ideas of defunding the police and the Green New Deal cost moderates their seats; and made the Presidential race extremely close.

