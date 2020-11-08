https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/11/08/ready-squad-2-0/

If you loved the original “Squad” in Congress, consisting of AOC, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar (as I’m sure you all did), you’re probably going to be really excited about the next “Squad” heading to the hill. Following the recent elections, we learned that a few more radically far-left candidates had won themselves a two year stay in Washington on the taxpayer’s dime. As Jack Beyrer of the Free Beacon reports, one of these is a figure we’ve discussed here in the past. Her name is Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, and she welcomed her two new teammates on Twitter once their victories were confirmed.

After a series of electoral wins for far-left candidates Tuesday night, a “Squad 2.0” prepares to join Congress. “Squad 2.0 let’s go,” tweeted incoming congresswoman Cori Bush (D., Mo.) to congratulate fellow representatives-elect Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.) and Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) on their victories. Justice Democrats, a PAC that backs far-left Democratic candidates, endorsed both Bush and Bowman during their congressional bids. The group also endorsed the entire incumbent “squad,” which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.).

This crew doesn’t have much in common with the Three Muskateers, but they may prove entertaining. You may recall Congresswoman-elect Bush from some earlier headlines she generated which we covered here. While many of the rank and file Democrats and socialists in Congress are willing to defund the police, Bush has put out the call to defund the Pentagon, disarming our nation in the face of numerous adversaries and global threats. She’s also a big fan of the Green New Deal, universal basic income, and abolishing ICE.

Jamaal Bowman, soon to take his seat for NY-16, is also a big fan of defunding the police. In his spare time, he enjoys supporting a number of antisemitic causes that oppose Israel. Mondaire Jones, who will represent the nearby NY-17 district, also wants to see the police be defunded, but as a bonus, he supports the Empty the Jails movement in New York City. That cause has made a lot of progress in the past year, blessing the Big Apple with crime rates that are currently threatening to eclipse the horror show Gotham was witnessing a couple of decades ago.

All three of them are on board with slashing our defense budget by as much as 20% if they can’t get Bush’s plan to simply defund the Pentagon pushed through. What could possibly go wrong?

The people of Missouri’s First District and the denizens of New York City must be so proud to have sent this collection of socialists to serve in Congress. Well done. Let’s have a golf clap for all of them. All I can say is the GOP had better keep a tight hold on the Senate majority. If the Democrats succeed in electing many more crackpots like these, some of their wilder ideas might actually start showing up in legislation that has a chance of passing. And then they’ll start wrecking more than just their home districts.

